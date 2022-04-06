KYTC District 1 is reporting water over road in several areas of Western Kentucky.
Roads currently closed include:
Carlisle County
- KY 80 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm in the West End Area of Arlington just west of U.S. 51 - Signs Posted
- KY 307 is CLOSED at the 7.2mm Between KY 849/Mayfield Church Rd and KY 121 at the Lick Creek Bridge - Signs Posted
Marshall County
- KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the 7.3mm at the Smith Creek Bridge and the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
KYTC officials are asking drivers to take note of flooded roadways and contact their local 911 call center with the specific location using a mile point, crossroad, home address, or other landmark.