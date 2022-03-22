WEST KENTUCKY — Tuesday's rainfall means water over road signs and road closed signs are out along multiple state roads in west Kentucky.
As of about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is reporting water over roads or road closures in two of the 12 west Kentucky counties it serves.
The KYTC district has issued the following Water Over Road Report:
Fulton County
KY 94 has water over road signs posted at mile markers 23 to 26 in Willingham Bottom east of Cayce between KY 1907 and KY 1125. Signs are posted.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at mile markers 1 to 2, just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection. Signs are posted.
KY 1014/Houser Road is closed near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection. Signs are posted.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road has water over road signs posted at the KY 1014/Houser Road intersection.