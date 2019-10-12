Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST REMAINS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE MID TO UPPER 30S AND LIGHT WINDS MAY RESULT IN FROST FORMATION AGAIN LATE TONIGHT. SOME LOCATIONS PROTECTED FROM THE WIND, ESPECIALLY IN AND AROUND CRAWLEY'S RIDGE IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SHAWNEE HILLS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MAY SEE A GREATER COVERAGE OF FROST OVERNIGHT. HOWEVER, FOR THE REST OF THE AREA, THE COVERAGE OF THE FROST SHOULD NOT BE AS WIDESPREAD AS EXPERIENCED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. THE MAIN TIME FRAME OF ANY CONCERN FOR FROST DEVELOPMENT SPANS FROM JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT UNTIL ABOUT 8 AM SUNDAY MORNING. IN AREAS THAT MAY SEE FROST AGAIN, TENDER OR SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION MAY BE KILLED, IF LEFT UNCOVERED.