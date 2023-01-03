Last update: 7:10 a.m.
WESTERN KENTUCKY — Crews responded to reports of water over highways at numerous locations in Western Kentucky following heavy rainfall overnight.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet updated their water-over-road report at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, making several additions to the previous report released Monday evening.
The KYTC says many of the following locations have permanent "Road May Flood" signs installed, and crews plan to add more signage as needed.
They are reminding drivers to use extra caution if venturing out in the early-morning hours, as there are likely other flooded roads.
According to their report, they will be revisiting many of these locations after daylight, and are anticipating additional updates in the morning hours.
Calloway County
- KY 783/Crossland Road has Water-Over-Road signs posted at the 4.25 mile marker south of the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River
Carlisle County
- KY 1628 is closed between the 2 and 4 mile-marker
- KY 1820 is closed between the 1 and 2 mile-marker
- U.S. 62 is closed from the 3 to 4 mile-marker in West Fork Creek Bottoms between Bardwell and the KY 121 4-Way Stop
Livingston County
- KY 133/Lola Road from the 5 to 7 mile-marker northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road
- KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2 mile-marker in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Road
- U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted in several locations near Livingston County High School
McCracken County
- U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Drive/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road
- U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Road Closed at KY 1014/Houser Road
- KY 1014/Houser Road at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Road closed at KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road
- KY 348/Hardmoney Road at the McCracken-Graves County Line
- KY 1255/Bonds Road at the 1 to 2 mile-marker between KY 994 and KY 450/Oaks Road
Marshall County
- U.S. 68 is blocked at the 25.5 mile marker in Aurora due to a structure fire response near the Union Ridge Road Intersection
Trigg County
- KY 1507/Barefield Road at the 1 mile marker between KY 958/Montgomery Road and KY 128/Wallonia Road
- The KYTC says there are reports of debris washed on to roads, especially along rural and secondary highways. Their highway crew will be using a snow plow to clear these debris over the next few hours.