PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor and nurse, who are also husband and wife and who have answered many of your questions about COVID-19 on Local 6, have dedicated a room in Baptist Health Paducah's mother and baby unit, the hospital announced Monday.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo and pediatric nurse Nicole Turnbo will see their names on one of the newly renovated rooms of the John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit in the local hospital.
The hospital says its $5 million renovation project is expected to be completed very soon. The renovations include pediatric rooms, nursing stations and a patient waiting area.
Kyle Turnbo has practiced family medicine in Paducah for 21 years, and Nicole Turnbo has worked as a pediatric nurse for 24 years. Baptist Health Paducah notes that Nicole Turnbo worked at the hospital for three years both in labor and delivery and in the neonatal intensive care unit. She is set to graduate as a pediatric nurse practitioner from Vanderbilt University in August.
"We have dedicated our entire lives as health care providers and we don’t take that job title lightly," she said in a statement included in a news release from the hospital. "To be in the health care field is not just a job, but a calling from God. God gave us both a unique, special calling. And we are honored to be a part of this project with Baptist Health Paducah."
“One of the reasons that sparked our interest to donate was the need,” she said. “The new gorgeous space will provide such a beautiful memory for new families. Kyle and I felt led to give to our community. Plus, it just happened to be that we are in the newborn/pediatric business. We could not have thought of a more appropriate or special donation than to give to the Mother-Baby unit. Kyle and I both can’t wait to take care of patients at this beautiful, state-of-the-art facility. God has continued to bless the Turnbo family, and it was with great honor we give back.”
The hospital says community members can still support the project. Those who wish to donate to the mother and baby unit can call Baptist Health Foundation Paducah Director of Philanthropy Jason Straub at 270-575-2245.