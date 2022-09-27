BALLARD COUNTY, KY — An extended closure of Turner Landing Road in Ballard County is set to begin Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Turner Landing Road is also Kentucky 310. The road will be closed for about two weeks at mile point 1.25 so a crew can replace a large culvert that carries a branch of Humphreys Creek, KYTC says.
The closure is about halfway between U.S. 60 and KY 358/Bandana Road, and KYTC says it's immediately west of a similar culvert that was replaced in June.
KYTC says the crew will replace the existing culvert with a prefabricated aluminum structure.
There won't be a marked detour, but KYTC says drivers can self-detour by taking KY 358/Bandana Road and U.S. 60.
KYTC says the target date for completion of the culvert replacement project is Oct. 14.