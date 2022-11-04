PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress.
Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where non-profit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
Cinderella's Closet says their mission is simple: turning dresses into dreams. When juniors and seniors are referred to the organization by their schools, they can come and pick out their very own prom dress, shoes, and accessories.
"From the moment our princesses dance through our doors, they are greeted with an environment of grace, love and respect," the organization says on their website. They say it's their one true hope, prayer, and mission that every princess who visits leaves with a dress in their hand and the knowledge that they are cherished.
Today, Cinderella's Closet hosted a dress-drive in Marshall County, where donors could drop off gently-used gowns, shoes, purses, and jewelry for a new young lady to enjoy. According to a social media post from the organization, shoes and dresses poured in.
There's still a need for formal wear in the Local 6 community, and you can help. How? Consider donating your gently used formal dress, shoes, bags, or jewelry; host a dress-drive of your own; donate money or volunteer with the organization. You can find out everything you need to know about helping, including which kinds of formal-wear are needed most, by clicking here.