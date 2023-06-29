PADUCAH — New local efforts to help people who struggle with addiction are being taken at Turning Point Recovery Center in Paducah.
The recovery center is launching a new program aimed at hitting the road. Turning Point now has a recovery center on wheels to provide access to more people in the community in the nine-county region it serves.
Every service Turning Point offers will be available on the van. Some of those services include harm reduction, overdose prevention and recovery coaching.
Inside, the van was designed to feel just like you walked into the Turning Point office. It's a comfortable place to take a new step.
In the first three months, Turning Point expects to serve a total of 300 people.
At the main office, Turning Point sees 1,500 to 2,000 people per month.
You might say it’s literally on the road to recovery.
"It's awesome. You know, three years ago was the beginning of my recovery. I never envisioned my life being where it is today," said Sam Peterson.
Peterson is the driver of the Turning Point van.
He went from sitting in the seats of recovery to driving the van for others.
Since April, Turning Point has been renovating the mobile office.
It looks like a regular van on the outside, but on the inside it’s a comfortable resource center.
“When designing the van, we wanted to make sure the people felt absolutely comfortable when they sat in it,” Director Brandon Fitch said.
The van is equipped with Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and an intimate place to talk about substance abuse and more.
Fitch said Turning Point wanted to make all its services available to areas where people might be unable to get in a car and drive to Paducah for help.
He said the van is one more way for the community to show support and walk with those trying to get back on track.
"We have this saying that we meet them where they're at in recovery, and in general that means we meet them at whatever stage of recovery they're on. This helps us take that a step further. This helps us meet them literally where they are on their road to recovery in their neighborhood," said Fitch.
The van isn't active in the communities yet. It’s expected to start rolling at the end of July.
Turning Point says it looks forward to hearing from potential partners in the nine-county region who want the van to visit their locations.