Turning Point sign

PADUCAH — You can join the Turning Point Recovery Community for a day of family-friendly fun — and support — at their second annual Recovery Walk at Bob Noble Park on June 10. 

According to Turning Point, the event kicks-off at about 10 a.m. with a resource fair and live music from Callon B and the Hive. Then, speakers will take the stage to share support and personal stories.

Turning Point Recovery Walk

Walkers will begin their journey along the Greenway Trail at about 12:30 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be served after the walk and there will be a raffle for prizes.

Four Rivers Behavioral Health

Turning Point is part of the Four Rivers Behavioral Health's substance use disorder treatment and services.

Four Rivers sign

They offer recovery coaching and support; individualized plans of action; assistance after relapse; resources and referrals for a variety of needs; an on-site learning lab to help with job applications, resumes, obtaining a GED, online skills development, and more; and numerous weekly support groups — all at no-cost to the community. 

You can learn more about Turning Point and the services the offer here. 