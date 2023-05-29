PADUCAH — You can join the Turning Point Recovery Community for a day of family-friendly fun — and support — at their second annual Recovery Walk at Bob Noble Park on June 10.

According to Turning Point, the event kicks-off at about 10 a.m. with a resource fair and live music from Callon B and the Hive. Then, speakers will take the stage to share support and personal stories.

Walkers will begin their journey along the Greenway Trail at about 12:30 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be served after the walk and there will be a raffle for prizes.

Turning Point is part of the Four Rivers Behavioral Health's substance use disorder treatment and services.

They offer recovery coaching and support; individualized plans of action; assistance after relapse; resources and referrals for a variety of needs; an on-site learning lab to help with job applications, resumes, obtaining a GED, online skills development, and more; and numerous weekly support groups — all at no-cost to the community.

You can learn more about Turning Point and the services the offer here.