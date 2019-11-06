KENTUCKY -- A little less than half of all registered voters in Kentucky took part in Tuesday's General Election.
The Office of the Secretary of State says approximately 42% of voters went to the polls.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes had originally predicted only about 31% of voters would turn up on election day.
That turnout could be behind the very close governor's race.
Attorney General Andy Beshear is currently winning that race with only about 5,000 more votes than current Governor Matt Bevin.
Bevin has until Tuesday, November 12 to request a recanvass. Any requested recanvasses will be done on Thursday, November 14.
All unofficial voting results are available here.
The State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify vote totals for the General Election on Thursday, November 21.