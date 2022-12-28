KNOXVILLE, TN — The TVA issued a statement on Wednesday, saying they are taking full responsibility and conducting a thorough review following power woes during last week's severe winter weather.
The power company says they will take corrective action in the weeks ahead to ensure they are "prepared to manage significant events in the future."
The statement comes soon after severe winter weather impacted TVA's power grid, causing them to ask local power companies to encourage members to conserve power, and in some cases, issue rolling blackouts.
We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers, the statement reads in part.
The company says the winter storm made history for them, several times over — leading them to experience situations they never had before.
According to the statement, they supplied more power on Dec. 23 than they had at any other time in their nearly 90-year history. The storm produced the highest winter peak power in history too, the TVA says, and it was the first time they have ever had to "direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand."
On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5 percent system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes. And on Saturday, Dec. 24, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10 percent curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes, they explain.
The TVA says most local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for a relatively short time, and they appreciate their partnership and support.
They conclude the statement by saying they will learn from this weather event — which they describe as unprecedented — and that they are committed to "providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve."