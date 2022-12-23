The Tennessee Valley Authority and Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is requesting members reduce electricity consumption as much as possible.
In a Friday release, they requested members turn down the thermostat, cut off lighting where possible, and delay the use of appliances.
Gibson EMC says wind and extreme cold have caused outages across northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky since last night.
According to the release, service has been restored to all Kentucky members, but 662 members in Tennessee are still without power.
They say they are working to restore power to those members as quickly and safely as they can.
In a statement included in the release, Gibson EMC said:
We apologize for the inconvenience. We know that it is especially difficult for our members when the temperatures are this cold. We appreciate our members’ patience and understanding. We also appreciate our employees who have worked incredibly hard in very difficult weather conditions.