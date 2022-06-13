The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking people to voluntarily reduce their electricity use during the hottest part of the day because of the heatwave going on this week.
In a tweet sent Monday, the TVA says it is working round the clock with local power companies the keep service reliable. But, the TVA is asking everyone to reduce electricity usage from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The electric utility corporation says ways customers can reduce electricity usage include setting thermostats to 75 degrees or higher if possible, using major appliances early in the morning or late at night, keeping blinds and curtains closed on the side of the customer's home that gets the most sun, and using an outdoor grill for cooking rather than indoor kitchen appliances.
#HeatWave Alert:— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) June 13, 2022
It's going to feel like 100° this week! 🥵
We are working 24/7 with your local power company to keep your power reliable. ⚡️
Still, we ask you to join us in reducing electricity during the hottest parts of the day, between 2 - 5 pm.
👉 https://t.co/fxBfshODB2 pic.twitter.com/8tHavAoLMg
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, which serves multiple counties in the Local 6 area, is served by the TVA. Gibson Electric is asking members to reduce their electricity use between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.
In addition to the advice listed above, Gibson Electric says customers can reduce energy use by turning off any unnecessary lights.