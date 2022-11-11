PADUCAH — The Tennessee Valley Authority has approved a $216 million pilot program at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The goal of the first-of-its kind program is to find out if closed coal ash sites can be used for utility-scale solar projects, the TVA says.
The TVA board of directors approved the pilot program on Thursday. Pending environmental reviews and approval from regulators, the TVA says the project will repurpose the capped coal ash storage pit into a solar farm.
In a news release about the project, the TVA says the project will help advance its decarbonization efforts.
The TVA wants to add 10,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2035.
In a tweet about the project, the TVA says the Paducah project would generate 100 megawatts. The development would cover 309 acres.
We’re building the energy system of the future on the legacy of the past, pursuing a 100 MW solar generation project on a closed coal ash site at the Shawnee Plant in Kentucky.— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) November 10, 2022
More about this first-of-its-kind project and today's TVA board meeting: https://t.co/xe67OsOt2F pic.twitter.com/j4vDXy4Hp3
The hope is this model could eventually be used at other closed TVA coal ash sites, the Associated Press reports, with a potential combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts.