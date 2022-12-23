An official at Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says the Tennessee Valley Authority has cancelled rolling blackouts for all local power companies who purchase electricity from them.
According to Vice President of Human Resources and Member Services Rita Alexander, some members of Gibson EMC are still without power following an issue with restoring service.
"Unfortunately, two feeders did not pick back up. We’ve restored service to members served by one feeder, and are continuing to work on the second," Alexander said.
Gibson EMC says they will work to restore service to everyone as quickly and safely as they can.