PADUCAH — Tennessee Valley Authority staff will host a public event at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center to discuss the corrective measures assessment of the coal combustion residuals site at the Shawnee Fossil Plant.
According to a release from the TVA, experts will be on-hand to answer questions in the open-house format discussion. They plan to discuss the options the TVA has examined to address impacted groundwater in a limited and localized area on the site.
The open house is being from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Expo Center on Park St.