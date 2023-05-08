The Tennessee Valley Authority, the largest public power company in America, is marking its 90th anniversary this year. To celebrate, the TVA is offering public tours of Kentucky Dam.
Tours of Kentucky Dam in Grand Rivers are scheduled for June 2 and June 9. The TVA says attendees will get to see the dam's inner workings and learn how it's used to produce hydropower.
Each tour will be limited to 20 people, and demand is expected to be high. That's why the TVA says it will use a random drawing from a pool of registrants to determine who gets to take the tour. Registration does not guarantee a space on the tour, and the TVA will notify winners by email.
On each tour day, tours will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each tour is expected to last between an hour and 90 minutes.
Tours are also scheduled for other TVA dams, including Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Plant and the Chickamauga Dam in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Norris Dam in Norris, Tennessee; Fontana Dam in North Carolina; Wilson Dam in Muscle Shoals, Alabama; and Pickwick Dam in Hardin County, Tennessee.
To see the full schedule of TVA dam tour dates and tour register for a chance to take one of the tours, visit the TVA Turns 90 webpage.