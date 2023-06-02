LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — After 22 long years, 20 lucky winners got an opportunity of a lifetime to tour the Tennessee Valley Authority's Kentucky Dam. Since 9/11, unless you worked there the doors to Kentucky Dam were closed to the public for security reasons.
Kentucky Dam is certainly impressive, but it's also essential. It helps control flooding on the lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers. The shipping industry depends on it to transport the goods we rely on. And your TV is likely powered by it.
Audrey and Donald Greve say this tour was all about memories as they celebrate their marriage of more than 40 years. When they heard about a lottery to enter to win a tour of Kentucky Dam they took a chance hoping to win.
"This is the kind of stuff he and I both like to do, you know. We are fascinated with the dam, and you know, lock. And you know we just love this kind of stuff. You know, history," says Audrey.
Spill out gates, cranes, turbine generators and more are what visitors came to see at the TVA Kentucky Dam in the chance of a lifetime.
"I saw fish...it was weird," says Eden Street.
For 6-year-old Eden, Friday was filled with new learning opportunities and making memories. "it was fun," she says.
Her mother Stacie says that was the goal "it was nice to get a field trip day and go see something new," she says.
Making those memories is why Scott Brooks says TVA wanted to open up the dam for TVA’s 90th birthday. He says he's excited not only for this tour, but future ones to come.
"We haven't opened the doors full time to allow people to come in like we did before 9/11, so this is a special opportunity for our 90th anniversary, but we're just happy to have people back in," says Brooks
Brooks says thousands of people registered in the lottery for a spot on this tour.
"The people, who were chosen at random, have been screened for their background before they got here. They go through a security check when they get here," he says.
Stacie says she hopes more opportunities open up like this in the future. For now, little Eden is walking away with more than just a TVA tote bag.
She's walking away with knowledge. When asked what she learned today she said "power comes from water."
There's another tour at Kentucky Dam next week, but it's already full. You can still register here through July 10 for a chance to go on tours happening at dams in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama later this summer.