TVA says it has completed an initial damage assessment Sunday. Their findings showed:
- At least 100 transmission towers and poles were damaged or destroyed.
- 29 TVA transmission lines were knocked out of service.
- Immediately after the storms, more than 20 customer connection points – the interface between TVA’s system and local power companies – were offline and more than 250,000 electric users were without power.
According to the TVA, this weekend's tornadoes were the most destructive to the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak.
Here are some updates on the progress the TVA, and local power company repair crews have made since Friday night:
- 12 customer connection points have been restored in northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky, reducing the number of individuals without power by more than 57% from Saturday’s peak.
- Nine TVA transmission lines that directly supply electricity to local power companies remain out of service and are the primary focus of TVA’s current restoration efforts.
- TVA helicopters have completed initial damage assessments of the impacted transmission system; engineers are working to finalize repair plans, and materials needed to restore the system are being transported to the area.
- More than 160 TVA line workers and additional contractor line crews are working 24/7 to repair damage.
- Portable transformers and additional equipment are already arriving in the hardest hit areas to temporarily restore service to severely damaged switchyards while more permanent repairs can be made.
Despite progress being made, the TVA still cannot provide a specific timeline for full power restoration.