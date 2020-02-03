PADUCAH — Police have found two 14-year-old girls Monday night who were reported missing in Paducah in the afternoon.
In a news release about the missing girls sent a little before 4 p.m. Monday, police said Jade Borrow and Jaedyn Bennett were reportedly last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday. The police department said the girls told Bennett's grandmother they were going to bed, but instead they left the home on Park Avenue sometime during the night.
Around 6:44 p.m., police announced the two girls have been found and are in good health.