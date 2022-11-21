GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of Mayfield was driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Kentucky 80 around 8:55 p.m. Sunday when drove into the intersection with KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass. The Sentra drove into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck headed southbound on the KY 121 Bypass.
A witness told deputies the Sentra drove through a red light, the sheriff's office says. The pickup truck had the green light to travel southbound on KY 97, and investigators say the front of the truck crashed into the Sentra's driver's side door.
Dawson and a passenger in the Sentra, 25-year-old Tanner Campbell of Mayfield, were flown to a hospital in the Nashville, Tennessee, area with serious injuries, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say a 3-month-old child in the Sentra was restrained in a child safety seat in the car's back seat, and the child was not injured. The sheriff's office says the baby was taken to Purchase Medical Center as a precaution.
The driver of the pickup truck, 50-year-old Gregory Hunt of Mayfield, was also uninjured in the crash, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says deputies were assisted at the scene by responders with Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department, Air-Evac and Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue.