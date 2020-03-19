MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two adults were killed and a 12-year-old child was injured in a single-vehicle crash on McKendree Church Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.
The crash happened around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. In a news release, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says the three were traveling north when their car left the road and went into a ditch along the left hand side of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the car, 59-year-old James Krone of McCracken County, and his wife, 54-year-old Sarah A. Krone, were killed in the crash.
The release says the 12-year-old child who was riding in the backseat of the car was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, then later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The sheriff’s office says the child is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, and will make a full recovery from their injuries.