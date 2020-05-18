BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Sheriff's Department says two adults and two juveniles are charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful transaction with minor 1st degree under the age of 16.
Deputies say the investigation into illegal drug activity happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 17 at La Center Motel.
Deputies say 18-year-old Chance Gray was staying in a room of the La Center Motel and 18-year-old Daquion Donlow was waiting to meet the two juveniles to sell marijuana.
Deputies say the two juveniles who showed up to purchase the marijuana were stopped by officers and detained for investigation.
Deputies say a K-9 dog indicated to the vehicle.
Deputies say the two juveniles' parents were notified and the juveniles were released to their parents with citations for trafficking in marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One juvenile was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Deputies say Gray was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16, engaged organized crime, possession of marijuana, and tempering with physical evidence. Deputies say Gray was released with a citation.
Additionally, Deputies say Donlow was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16, engaged organized crime, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. Deputies say Donlow was also released with a citation.