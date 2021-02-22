CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Fire crews responded to and contained a two-alarm fire at a tattoo shop and apartment building in Cape Girardeau over the weekend.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says a call reporting smoke coming from a building in the Broadway and North Sprigg Street area came in at 7:38 p.m. Friday.
The first fire unit arrived within 90 seconds of being dispatched and found a two story building — the first floor used by Flesh Hound Tattoo with 3 residential apartments on the second floor.
CGFD says there was heavy smoke showing from the back of the building from both floors and a fire was visible on the first floor.
The fire was initially classified as a working fire, but was upgraded to a second alarm as smoke conditions worsened.
Off duty fire fighters and mutual aid departments were brought to the scene.
The fire department says they were able to evacuate the residences from one apartment, the residents from the second apartment had already exited the building, and the resident from the third apartment was not home at the time.
CGFD says the fire was contained in about 40 minutes and units remained on scene extinguishing hot spots until around 10:40 p.m.
CGFD says the fire started in the back of the building on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The extensive fire and smoke damage was contained to the first floor storage area at the tattoo station and the apartment above. The other two apartments and the rest of the business only sustained minor smoke damage.
Mutual aid departments that helped on scene were Scott City Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Gordonville Fire Department, East County Fire Department, and Fruitland Fire Department.