MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Investigators in McCracken County say two people were arrested as a result of a joint investigation with the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Matthew Rankin and Angela Russell were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop uncovered 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale inside Rankin's truck. The two were stopped in the truck by a deputy in the Lebanon Church Road area of McCracken County.
Additionally, the sheriff's department says information detectives obtained earlier Thursday led them to get a search warrant for Rankin's home and surrounding property on Old Lovelaceville Road. Investigators with both sheriff's offices carried out the search, uncovering a skid loader reported stolen in Paducah and a mower reported stolen in Graves County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says investigators also found a stolen 9 mm handgun during the search, as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In total, the department says the stolen property is estimated to be worth $42,000.
Rankin is charged with first degree trafficking 2 grams or more of meth on the second or subsequent offense, trafficking less than 8 ounces of marijuana on the second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving a stolen firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more and possession of a handgun by a felon. Russell is charged with first degree possession of meth on the first offense.
Rankin and Russell were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's department says detectives are working to find additional stolen property in this case.
