CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY— Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Calloway County.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they received a call Friday reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in a building of a Ross Rd home. When the property owner approached the vehicle, it fled.
Sheriff Sam Steger was patrolling the area and found a vehicle matching the description parked behind 375 McCallon Mills Rd. Deputies say when the sheriff pulled into the driveway, the vehicle fled through the front yard and onto McCallon Mills Rd.
Sheriff Steger pursued the vehicle. After turning onto Soldiers Creek Rd. deputies say the suspect lost control while going around a curve and overturned the vehicle.
After the crash, the driver and his passenger fled on foot. Sheriff Steger caught the driver, 34-year-old Angel Medina of Mayfield, Ky. His passenger 34-year-old Stephanie Burdette was caught in the woods by Deputy Danny Williams and Deputy Brandon Winebarger.
Angel Medina is charged with:
- Speeding 25 over limit
- Fleeing or evading police
- Operating vehicle with expired license
- Driving under the influence
- Disregarding stop sign
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
- Possession of marijuana
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Wanton endangerment, 1st degree- police officer
Stephanie Burdette is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree on foot
- Tampering with physical evidence
Both were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.