MURRAY, KY — Two people were arrested after getting involved in a physical altercation with a deputy during a traffic stop, the Calloway County Sheriff's says.
According to a Monday release, 60-year-old Russell Roach of Mayfield, Kentucky attempted to flee on-foot after his motorcycle was stopped on Browns Grove Road on Sunday.
Deputies say when the deputy caught up with him, a physical altercation began. The deputy was reportedly knocked to the ground, where the release says he attempted to tase Roach.
According to the release, Roach attempted to take the taser from the deputy. During this time, Roach's passenger— 45-year-old Keisha Stonecypher of Farmington, Kentucky — grabbed the deputy's back and tried to pull him off of Roach, the release explains.
Roach and Stonecypher were both arrested. Roach was found to be in possession of about 19 grams of meth and Stonecypher reportedly had about two grams of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Deputies say both were booked into the Calloway County Detention Center on the following charges:
Russell Roach
- No registration plate
- Fail to register motor vehicle
- No operator's license
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Resisting arrest
- Fleeing or evading police, first-degree
- Assault third-degree (police officer)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Keishea Stonecypher
- Obstructing governmental operations
- Disorderly conduct, second-degree
- Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine)
- Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)
- Illegal possession of legend drug
- Possession of drug paraphernalia