HAZEL — A pair of Hazel, Kentucky residents are facing charges after becoming hostile with Calloway County sheriff's deputies, the sheriff's office explains.
According to a Sunday release, deputies encountered 51-year-old Jimmy Scott and 39-year-old Brandy Briggs outside of a home as they were conducting an investigation.
According to the release, the pair became combative and Scott struck a deputy in the face while the deputy was trying to detain him. Deputies say Scott was tased as he attempted to flee.
Deputies say several small bags of methamphetamine were found under the tire of a vehicle where they originally contacted Scott. Deputies say Briggs was also combative.
Scott and Briggs were both taken to the Calloway County Detention Center as a result of the incident, the release explains.
Scott is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading (on foot); third-degree assault (police officer); resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Briggs is charged with obstructing governmental operation; second-degree disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.