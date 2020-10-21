PADUCAH — A man and a woman are facing charges after a standoff Wednesday night, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
McCracken County deputies went to a home on Epperson Road in the Reidland area of the county Wednesday to serve a search warrant after receiving complaints of illegal drug trafficking there. The sheriff's office claims 41-year-old James France and 40-year-old Tabitha Craig, who were living at the home at the center of the investigation, were involved with drug trafficking.
While clearing the house, deputies said they found France, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants, in an upstairs bedroom. The sheriff's office says France was armed with two knives, and that he screamed at the deputies, saying he would not go back to prison.
The sheriff's office says while the deputies were trying to negotiate with France, he jumped out a second-story window, and ran away — with a knife in each hand.
After a short chase, deputies arrested him. The sheriff's office says France was searched, and deputies found more knives, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and cash.
Detectives returned to the house, where the sheriff's office says they found methamphetamine, agents used to cut the drug, and other items associated with drug use in Frances room, as well as in Craig's room. Craig was also arrested, and the two were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says investigators also found a 2-year-old child inside the home, and the toddler was released into the care of a family member.
France was charged with trafficking methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense, trafficking heroin on the second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and menacing.
Craig was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment, regarding the child who was in the home.