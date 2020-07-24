McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two men have been arrested after stealing items from unlocked vehicles.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Thursday they began investigating multiple complaints of items being stolen from their unlocked vehicles.
Deputies say the received multiple complaints Tuesday from people living in the 3500 block of Clinton Road and more complaints came Wednesday from the Wildcat Trace area. Both sets of victims reported electronics, sunglasses, loose change, and money were stolen.
Deputies say the investigation showed one of the electronics had been pawned at a local pawn shop by 26-year-old Michael Pettigrew, of Lone Oak, and surveillance footage showed two suspects working together to enter the vehicles.
Detectives say they found Pettigrew with 20-year-old Deartavious Greer, also of Lone Oak. Detectives were able to recover some stolen property from both Pettigrew and Greer.
Deputies say $212 was also taken from both people. The money came from exchanging stolen change for cash at a local Coin Star machine.
Deputies say Pettigrew was charged with two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, over $500 but less than $10,000, and theft by deception, under $500.
Additionally, Greer was charged with two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, under $500 but less than $10,000, and theft by deception, under $500 (complicity).
Deputies say Greer was also arrested on an unrelated failure to appear bench warrant from a receiving stolen property charge.