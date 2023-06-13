CARBONDALE, IL — A 21-year-old man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a shooting that caused property damage in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 12:15 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue. No injuries were reported in the shooting, but officers found gunshot damage to a building in the area and multiple vehicles.
Investigating officers identified 21-year-old Michael O. Evans and a teenage boy as suspects in the shooting, and the police department says the two were arrested on Monday.
Evans was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and jailed in the Jackson County Jail. The teen was detained in a juvenile detention center on charges related to the case, but police have not announced what the specific charges against him include.
The investigation into the shooting in ongoing, and officers ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.