MARTIN, TN -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Martin, Tennessee.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Monday, November 11, at the Cambridge Apartments.
Martin police found a man, 21-year-old Hunter Williams, with wounds to his right side.
Williams told police that multiple people had kicked in his front door and shot him.
Martin police say they have arrested 21-year-old Dylan Sullivan and 21-year-old Blake Baker, both of Knoxville, in connection to the shooting.
Both were charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary.
They are at the Weakley County Jail awaiting arraignment.
An investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.