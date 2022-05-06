CARBONDALE, IL — A man and a woman have been arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, after police say the man was involved in a conflict while armed with a handgun.
The police department says officers began conducting surveillance in the 100 block of North Washington Street around 2:02 a.m. Friday because a crowd of people had gathered there. Police say officers saw "a person involved in a conflict armed with a handgun." No injuries were reported in that incident.
The police department says the man left the area in a vehicle, and officers pulled him over. They arrested the man, 32-year-old Chad D. Smith of Marion, on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also charged with forgery, because the police department says he was in possession of counterfeit money.
In connection to the investigation, the police department says officers also arrested 26-year-old Bryonne L. Williams of Marion on charges of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm to a felon.