CARBONDALE, IL -- Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Carbondale.
Around 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, Carbondale police were called to the 2200 block of North Illinois Avenue on report of shots fired with a person injured.
The man, later identified as 25-year-old Cordell Johnson of Cairo, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers and other emergency personnel tried to save his life, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation determined that a dispute among acquaintances lead to the shooting.
Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting. They are 23-year-old Alecze Cummings of Carbondale and 26-year-old Cameron Robinson of Cairo.
Cummings is charged with cannabis conspiracy and obstructing justice.
Robinson is charged with cannabis conspiracy and aggravated fleeing to elude.
Both are in the Jackson County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.