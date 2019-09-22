MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Two people have been arrested in McCracken County after a high-speed pursuit that started in Illinois.

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies were notified by the Brookport Police Department that a vehicle was fleeing officers and headed towards McCracken County.

Roger Cummins, 52-years-old, of Harrisburg, Il, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the Brookport Bridge at a high speed.

McCracken County Deputies intercepted Cummins as he turned onto Coleman Road. Deputy Kenny Baldwin deployed stop sticks which deflated the front tire of Cummins' truck.

Cummins still made it onto the west bound lanes of I-24 and continued to flee from deputies.

While on the interstate, Cummins abruptly went off the right shoulder, down an embankment and overturned into the ditch.

Deputies took Cummins into custody and determined he was under the influence on intoxicants.

Cummins was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

His passenger, 42-year-old, Kimberly Towns, of Ozark, Il, was found to have active warrants from Kentucky and Illinois.

Roger Cummins was official charged with:

Speeding 26 MPH or >

Reckless Driving

No tail lamps

Operating on a suspended license

No registration plates

DUI 1st

Fleeing/Evading 1st degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st

Hindering Apprehension 2nd

Kimberly Towns was charged with:

KY Arrest Warrant for failure to appear

Fugitive from justice