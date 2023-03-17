MURRAY, KY — According to a Friday release from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, two Murray residents are now behind bars after the car they were in nearly caused a collision — and deputies found various illegal drugs inside.
Deputies say 40-year-old Jon Drum, who was out on bond from a 2023 Calloway County drug case, was identified as the driver of the car. Deputies say the passenger, 39-year-old Heather Sudano, was directly involved in the incident and is also facing charges.
According to the release, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut and 8th Streets on March 16th, at which time they say a car "committed traffic offenses which almost caused a collision with another vehicle."
Further investigation uncovered packages containing: over eight grams of methamphetamine, nearly eight grams of cocaine, LSD, and "multiple schedule two, three, and four substances," deputies explain.
Deputies say Drum faces the following charges:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
- Possession of a controlled substance second degree (drug unspecified)
- Possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense (LSD)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to two grams, meth)
- Prescription not in proper container
Deputies say Sudano faces the following charges:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to two grams, meth)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense
- Prescription not in a proper container
According to the release, both Drum and Sudano were booked into the Calloway County Detention Facility.