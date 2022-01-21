MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a joint investigation with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of methamphetamine and other illegal substances.
Detectives carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Colony Drive in McCracken County Sunday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. Detectives say they found and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine, as well as some marijuana and doses of the prescription sedative clonazepam.
Investigators arrested two people living in the apartment, 20-year-old Tyler Copeland and 23-year-old Kori Lane.
Copeland was charged with methamphetamine trafficking on the second or greater offense, trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana on the second offense, possession of clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lane was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.