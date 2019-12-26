LYON COUNTY, KY -- Two people were arrested on drug charges Christmas Day.
Around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, the Lyon County Sheriff stopped a car for a registration violation.
The driver, 49-year-old Ronart Wedding of Morganfield, was found to be driving with a "cancelled" Kentucky license plate and a expired driver's license.
Marijuana, methamphetamine, legend drugs, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a counterfeit $100 bill were also found in the car.
Wedding had dropped off a woman in Eddyville just before the traffic stop.
The woman, 38-year-old Beri Sheely of Morganfield, was found and brought in for questioning.
She was found to have additional counterfeit money and was arrested.
Wedding was charged with:
- No (cancelled) KY registration plate
- No (cancelled) KY registration receipt
- Failure-owner to maintain insurance/security
- Operating vehicle with expired operator's license
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Illegal possession of legend drug
- Drug paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a forged instrument
Sheely was charged with:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Illegal possession of a legend drug
- Drug paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a forged instrument