Wedding and Sheely

LYON COUNTY, KY -- Two people were arrested on drug charges Christmas Day.

Around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, the Lyon County Sheriff stopped a car for a registration violation.

The driver, 49-year-old Ronart Wedding of Morganfield, was found to be driving with a "cancelled" Kentucky license plate and a expired driver's license.

Marijuana, methamphetamine, legend drugs, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a counterfeit $100 bill were also found in the car. 

Wedding had dropped off a woman in Eddyville just before the traffic stop.

The woman, 38-year-old Beri Sheely of Morganfield, was found and brought in for questioning.

She was found to have additional counterfeit money and was arrested.

Wedding was charged with:

  • No (cancelled) KY registration plate
  • No (cancelled) KY registration receipt
  • Failure-owner to maintain insurance/security
  • Operating vehicle with expired operator's license
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Illegal possession of legend drug
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Sheely was charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Illegal possession of a legend drug
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument 