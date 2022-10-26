MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies arrested a man and woman on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives bought meth from 40-year-old Phillip G. Stout in September, and a grand jury later indicted Stout on a meth trafficking charge.
On Monday, detectives carried out a search warrant at Stout's apartment on Caldwell Street. The sheriff's office claims investigators found about 41 grams of crystal meth, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, multiple doses of hydrocodone, a digital scale, smoking pipes and other items associated with illegal drug use.
The sheriff's office says detectives found Stout and 42-year-old Shannon “Angel” Stratton in the apartment at the time of the search, and the two were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Stout and Stratton were each charged with methamphetamine trafficking, hydrocodone trafficking, trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stout also faces the previous indictment warrant charging him with meth trafficking.