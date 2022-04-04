JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 44-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Carbondale, Illinois, have been arrested on gun-related charges after police searched their home last week, prosecutors say.
Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday announced weapons charges against 44-year-old Taniskia J. Morning and 18-year-old Javarr D. Underwood.
Cervantez's office says a search warrant carried out Wednesday by Carbondale police and Jackson County deputies uncovered four guns. The state's attorney's office says that search is part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
Morning was charged with unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon.
Underwood was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and having a firearm without a valid firearm owner's identification card.