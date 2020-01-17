ANNA, IL -- Two people have been arrested and another in wanted in connection to abuse of mental health patients.
On March 22, 2018, Illinois State Police started an investigation into allegations of abuse at Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna.
On January 6, 2020, the Union County Grand Jury issued indictments against 49-year-old Sheri Fish of Sherman, 25-year-old Cody Barger of Grantsburg, and 29-year-old Johnathan Lingle of Goreville.
Both Fish and Barger have been arrested. Fish is being held on a count of official misconduct.
Barger is being held on two counts of official misconduct and two counts of obstruction to justice.
Law enforcement are still looking for Lingle. He is facing charges of official misconduct and obstruction of justice.
A photo of Lingle was not provided.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lingle are asked to call the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation Collinsville office at (618) 346-3500.