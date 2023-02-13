MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The COVID-19 pandemic hit Black owned businesses hard. A House committee report on small business found Black business ownership declined more than 40% between February and April of 2020. Despite the challenges, Billy Ingram and Rodney Hill are taking a risk to keep a popular local grocery store open. They just marked two months as the owners of 3 Rivers Grocery Market.
Before it was 3 Rivers Grocery Market, the West Paducah business was called Forthman Foods. The location has been a market for more than 60 years. While it's under new ownership, Hill says they worked hard to keep the market's charm.
Hill says their goal is to keep making an impact with a store that's meant so much to the community.
"We have a very hard traffic of people who have been going here for 20, 30, 50 years, and they shop and the truly love it. And it's their store, so we wanted to save it for them. So, we still count it as their store. It's just 3 Rivers now," he says.
With a 100% retention rate, customers get to see familiar faces around the market checking them out and stocking.
Hill is proud of himself and his business partner, Ingram. Hill says being a Black business owner and making an impact means so much to him.
"For us, this is just who we are. God's given us the spirit of excellence, so we come in, we believe in doing things right, doing it the best way it could be done," he says.