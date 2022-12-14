MAYFIELD, KY — Ongoing construction and tornado recovery work is restricting traffic in downtown Mayfield, resulting in an extended two-block closure.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, South 8th Street is expected to remain closed between Broadway and Water streets until at least Dec. 30, to ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers.
There is no marked detour and officials are encouraging drivers to self-detour using side streets or the KY 121-Bypass.
The cabinet is reminding drivers that many of the intersections in downtown Mayfield continue to utilize 4-way stops and ask the community to use caution when driving in the area.