STEWART COUNTY, TN — Two bodies were recovered after a boat capsized on the Cumberland River in Stewart County, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning, the local sheriff's office says.
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a boat capsized near the Cumberland City Steam Plant, the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted to social media. The plant sits on the south bank of Lake Barkley on the Cumberland River.
Sheriff Frankie Gray told the Clarksville Leaf Chronicle that the boat that capsized was a small Jon boat with a trolling motor.
In addition to the sheriff's office, Stewart County Fire and Rescue and local emergency medical professionals responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office says the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is now leading the investigation with assistance from the Cumberland City police chief.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people whose bodies were recovered from the river.