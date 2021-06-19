BALLARD COUNTY, KY—Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found Saturday morning in the Ohio River.
KY Fish and Wildlife said the men were two brothers whose bodies were recovered in Ballard county following an apparent boating incident.
Officers responded to a call at about 6:30 a.m. of a boat floating upside down on the Ohio River. It was just north of the U.S. 51 bridge connecting Wickliffe, Kentucky to Cairo, Illinois.
Officers says the 17-foot aluminum boat was severely damaged when they arrived.
A release says about 9:30 a.m. an angler reported finding a body near Ohio River mile marker 977. The person was later identified as 60-year-old Raymond Sheffer from Sweetwater, Texas.
A towboat found a second body near the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. That man was later identified as 63-year-old Wendell Sheffer from Metropolis, Illinois.
Reports says the men launched the boat Friday evening from Joppa, Illinois and had not been reported missing. Officers said neither man was wearing a life jacket when found.
The bodies will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky where an autopsy will be performed.