TRIGG COUNTY, KY -- Two Cadiz men died in a crash over the weekend.
Around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called to a crash at the intersection of US Highway 68 and KY 139/South Road at Cadiz.
Troopers says 21-year-old Brandon Hare of Cadiz was driving north on KY 139 when he failed to stop at the intersection with US Highway 68.
Hare's car hit the passenger side of a car being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Dodson of Murray.
Hare was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 20-year-old Jarod Ballengee also of Cadiz, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Trigg County Coroner John Vinson says both men died of blunt force trauma.
Dodson and two other passengers in his car, 69-year-old Dorothy Dodson of Fancy Farm and 23-year-old Mason Dodson of Murray, were all taken to a local hospital.
Tyler and Dorothy were treated and released. Mason is still being treated.
Autopsy and toxicology are both being conducted Monday for Hare.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.