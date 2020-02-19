MAYFIELD, KY — Police in Mayfield say two men — one of whom was wanted on a federal arrest warrant — were apprehended in Calloway County after a car chase Wednesday.
The police department says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Mayfield Wednesday morning, the driver — 24-year-old Cole Fields — allegedly refused to pull over. Fields was being sought by United States marshals because he was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, the police department says.
Officers pursued Fields' vehicle on Kentucky 464, out of Mayfield and into Calloway County.
In Calloway County, the police department says Fields stopped the car. There, he and a passenger — 25-year-old Jalen Johnson — got out of the vehicle and ran.
Mayfield officers, Graves County deputies, Calloway County deputies Marshall County deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers searched for both suspects, and they were able to find and detain both.
Johnson was also wanted on an active warrant out of Graves County, police say.
In addition to the federal warrant Fields' faces, police say he has now also been charged with first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first degree fleeing or evading police on foot, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, speeding 26 mph or greater, five counts of disregarding a stop sign, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.