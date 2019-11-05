PADUCAH -- Two people were charged after a a car was stolen from a Paducah business and crashed into other cars.
Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Paducah police were called to an alarm sounding at Ray H. Mullen Motors at 1044 Broadway.
When officers arrived they found the door was kicked in.
One officer saw a white BMW back into a car on the car lot, then jump a curb to drive away.
The officer tried to stop the car, but it continued down Broadway and turned onto South 6th Street.
The BMV hit a parked car on 6th Street and continued to Caldwell Street where it veered into a parking lot and hit two cars parked there.
The driver, 21-year-old Jeon Quarles of Paducah, then jumped out of the car and ran away on foot.
A K9 was released and caught Quarles several blocks away. The officer had to use a taser to arrest Quarles.
When the officer returned to his cruiser, he found the BMW had caught fire.
That was when the officer discovered that 22-year-old C-Bonesha Merriweather of Paducah, was trapped inside.
The officer pulled her out of the driver's side of the car and dragged her to safety.
Both Merriweather and Quarles were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Quarles was released, arrested, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Due to her injuries, Merriweather was only cited. She is cited with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.