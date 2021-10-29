DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO — The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office says a man who was reported missing earlier this week is dead, and two people have been arrested in the case.
In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says 61-year-old Philip Cooper of Campbell, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Jerry Ott.
Cooper is also charged with armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse and stealing.
The sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jonathan Cooper, also of Campbell, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse and stealing.
The two men were jailed in the Dunklin County Justice Center, pending their first court appearance.
Ott was reported missing on Monday. Agencies that assisted the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office in the search for the 61 year old included the Missouri Highway Patrol, Malden Fire Department, Campbell Fire Department Holcomb Fire Department, as well as concerned family members and friends.