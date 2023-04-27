SIKESTON, MO — Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at Rotary Park in Sikeston, Missouri on April 25 that left an 18-year-old dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
According to a release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Kaleb Ramsey and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins are each facing charges of first degree murder, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
Officers say all of the men's charges are felonies and they are in custody on no-bond warrants.
According to the release, which can be read in its entirety below, the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
Officers say the names of the victims are being withheld out of respect for the families involved.